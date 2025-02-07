New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair the AI Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and will address the India-France CEOs forum during his visit to France scheduled from February 10 to February 12. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press briefing on Friday, emphasised the growth of Artificial Intelligence and prioritised India's expectation from the summit that AI applications should be designed, developed, deployed and used in safe humane responsible trustworthy manner.

"PM will co-chair the AI Summit alongside President Macron of France. The PM will arrive in Paris in the evening of 10th of February. He will then attend the dinner that is being hosted by President Macron at Elysee Palace. On 11 February Prime Minister will co-chair the AI Summit alongside President Macron of France. AI is bound to have and already having profound impact across all sectors of economy, polity, society and governance and therefore summit such as the AI Summit is both significant and timely." Misri said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Outlines PM Modi’s France Visit

"We will be interested in AI applications that are designed developed deployed and used in safe humane responsible trustworthy manner," he added. Following the AI Summit, PM Modi will address the the India-France CEOs forum and will also travel Marseille. "After the AI summit, there will be a bilateral component to the visit and PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs forum...PM Modi will travel to Marseille on the evening of 11th February. President Emmanuel Macron will also host a dinner in honour of PM Modi," Misri said.

On February 12, PM Modi will visit the war cementry to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers in World War 1 Misri also informed, PM Modi will visit Cadarshe, the site international thermal nuclear experimental reactor, in which India holds vast interest. "The two leaders will pay a visit to Cadarshe which is the site of the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor, which is a high science project in which India is a partner with few other countries," Misri said. The upcoming visit will mark Prime Minister Modi's sixth official visit to France.

