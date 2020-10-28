Detroit, Oct 28 (AP) A judge on Tuesday blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.

Judge Christopher Murray acted just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups. They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.

Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.

“To be clear: This case is not about the fragile state of mind of 21 voters, and what (Benson) envisions is the appropriate level of wokeness by voters,” said Dean Greenblatt, attorney for the group Michigan Open Carry.

“It's the question of raw abuse and assumption of power not authorized by law.” An appeal is possible. (AP)

