Islamabad, October 27: The Pakistan National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Tuesday to recall the envoy in France, as it signalled a breakdown of bilateral ties over President Emmanuel Macron's "Islamophobic" rant. But the country is yet to appoint an ambassador to the European nation, since their last envoy Moin-ul-Haq was transferred to China. Pakistan Summons French Ambassador Over Protest Against 'Blasphemous' Sketches, President Emmanuel Macron's Islamist Remark.

Haq was deputed to embassy in Beijing three months ago. Since then, Islamabad has not named his successor for the top diplomatic role in France, reports said. The resolution by the Pakistani Legislature came a day after the country announced a boycott of French products.

Ties between France and several Muslim-majority nations worsened after Macron, during the funeral of teacher Samuel Paty, said French citizens will continue to share the cartoons despite them being blasphemous. He appealed French citizens to uphold the values for which Paty lost his life.

Notably, Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old Muslim youth of Chechen-origin, after he learnt that the teacher had showed the blasphemous sketches to the children during a class on secularism. The teenage was killed in a police encounter, hours after he assassinated Paty.

Macron's remarks on the teacher's funeral led to scores of French nationals displaying the controversial sketches that has deeply offended Muslims across the world. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the world leaders who publicly lashed out at Macron for his remarks.

"Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation," Khan said.

"By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world," he further added.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi told reporters that the Pakistani would appeal the United Nations to enact a legislation which would criminalise blasphemy against all religions and sacred personalities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).