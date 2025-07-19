Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, is currently witnessing one of the most critical water crises in its history, with millions facing acute shortages, Tolo News reported.

Water levels in several central and western parts of the city have dropped significantly, disrupting daily life for residents and raising alarm among humanitarian agencies.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Over 30 Palestinians Killed Trying to Reach US Group’s Food Distribution Sites, Say Gaza Authorities.

"Everything depends on water. Without it, life becomes extremely difficult. If these petrol stations stop giving water, people will die of hunger and thirst," said Mohammad Agha, a Kabul resident.

Another resident, Najibullah, highlighted the desperation among women and children in the area. "Children and women wander day and night with buckets, but there's no water. A woman came and said she hadn't performed ablution today because there's not even enough water for that," he told Tolo News.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: Over 123 Killed, 462 Injured in Punjab Province During Record Torrential Monsoon Rains.

According to a report by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), nearly six million people in Kabul are now at risk due to the sharp decline in water availability.

The agency described the situation as "unprecedented" and stressed the need for large-scale investment, improved coordination, and greater public awareness around water use and management.

As the crisis deepens, many residents have appealed to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to act swiftly by expanding water supply infrastructure and digging deeper wells.

"If these petrol stations don't give us water, no one else will. Our children go to the neighbors, but they get beaten and told they won't be given water. We ask the Islamic Emirate to drill wells for us so we can have our own water and access it day and night," said Mohammad Naseem, a resident, speaking to Tolo News.

Despite growing appeals, officials of the Islamic Emirate have so far failed to take concrete steps.

While repeated assurances have been made to address the crisis, residents told Tolo News that little has changed on the ground. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)