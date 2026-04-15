Tokyo [Japan], April 15 (ANI): Kyowa Leather Cloth is a representative Japanese company to provide artificial leather product. When we check about TOYOTA car we can recognize it at the seat, inside of door, steering, sun visor, and so on. Kyowa Leather Cloth's occupation of global market is ranked in the top 5. It is paying hot attention to Indian market.

Ryuta Kawashima is the representative person of global business in Kyowa Leather Cloth. "Established in 1935 we provide artificial leather products for daily life goods and car. Currently 87 % of sales amount is from car equipment products. Of course, in Japan top runner. Strong points are appropriate mixture of chemical products, luxury designing and processing. It is effective to protect mold, germ, smell and so on."

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Artificial leather maker's next subject is how decrease environmental burden.

"It is coming from oil which brings environmental burden. To solve it we aim circular economy. Reuse, recycle of product and use of natural materials are focusing points."

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Assuming the transformation of production procedure,Kyowa Leather Cloth set the gaze to Indian market.

"In 2030 annual production number of the car will be 7 million in India. And luxury car which is fitting to Kyowa Leather Cloth products will be increased. To access to India Kyowa Leather Cloth established cooperative company in 2024 and prospect to launch Indian factory in 2029. Kyowa Leather Cloth product made in India will access to Maruti Suzuki and local company."

In near future luxury products of Kyowa Leather Cloth made in India will satisfy Indian car owners. (ANI)

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