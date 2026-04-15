Production on the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has been forced to relocate following historic flooding in the Canary Islands. Severe rainfall from Storm Therese submerged key filming sets at the Las Niñas Dam, halting a production that had ironically chosen the location to depict a devastating drought. ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Michael Patrick Dies at 35 After Three-Year Battle With Motor Neuron Disease.

‘ A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2 Set Submerged by Record Rainfall

The Gran Canaria region recently experienced its heaviest rainfall in 15 years, causing water levels at the Las Niñas reservoir to rise rapidly. The surge left several purpose-built structures underwater, making the site unusable for the production crew.

Gran Canaria's Environment Minister, Raul Garcia Brink, confirmed that the production has abandoned the island site. The crew is now required to submit a formal action plan to safely remove the submerged sets once water levels recede.

Relocation to Mainland Spain

In response to the natural disaster, HBO has moved filming operations to the Spanish mainland. The production originally began in Belfast, Ireland, before moving to Gran Canaria to capture the barren, rugged landscapes described in George RR Martin’s "The Sworn Sword" novella.

The second season follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), as they navigate the drought-stricken Reach. While the "super El Niño" weather pattern currently affecting global climates has caused record rainfall in the islands, the mainland is expected to provide the dry conditions necessary for the storyline.

‘ A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2 Production Timeline and Environmental Impact

Despite the disruption, reports suggest that the majority of filming had already been completed before the storm hit. The shoot was originally scheduled to wrap by June 2026.

As part of their agreement with local authorities, the production has already engaged in environmental compensation efforts, which include planting 50 Canary Island pines and performing forestry improvements in the area. ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Ending Explained; Dunk and Egg’s Journey Begins After Trial of Seven.

‘ A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Season 2 Release Outlook

While the relocation represents a significant logistical hurdle, the series remains on track for a projected 2027 release window. Fans of the franchise can currently stream the first season on Max, while the third season of House of the Dragon is slated to premiere later this year. HBO has not yet issued a formal statement regarding specific delays to the premiere schedule.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).