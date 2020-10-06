Moscow [Russia], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, expressed concern over the ongoing hostilities on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and the increase in civilian casualties.

"Lavrov expressed serious concern about the ongoing hostilities on the line of contact and the increase in civilian casualties," the ministry said.

The Russian side stressed the need for an early ceasefire, it said.

Lavrov also confirmed his readiness to conduct a meeting in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the Minsk Group co-chairs on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue to promote the resumption of the negotiation process on the basis of the basic principles of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

