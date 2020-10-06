Washington, October 6: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted saying that he is feeling really good and felt better than what he did 20 years ago. The President announced that he would be discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center where he had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the US President said don't be afraid of COVID-19 and don’t let it dominate your life and claimed that the US has developed some really great drugs under his leadership.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!", Trump tweeted. Donald Trump Administered With Regeneron’s Antibody Cocktail After COVID-19 Diagnosis.

In another tweet, Trump said, "It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!". Donald Trump Health Update: 'Can be Discharged by Monday', Says Medical Team After White House Admits Initial Cover Up.

Here's the tweet by Donald Trump:

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

On October 2, Trump and first lady Melania had tested positive for coronavirus, the president confirmed the news on Twitter. Melania was well with 'only a mild cough and headache', and the remainder of the first family were well and had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the President’s physician Sean Conley said. On October 3, Trump had reached at the Walter Reed military hospital for coronavirus treatment and worked from presidential offices there.

Conley had informed that as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. Apart from the polyclonal antibodies, Trump had been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, Conley said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 12:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).