London, Nov 27 (AP) British counter-terrorism officers arrested six people Wednesday as part of an investigation into activity linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party known as the PKK, police said.

Four men and two women arrested in London were detained under the Terrorism Act of 2000, the Metropolitan Police said.

The PKK, a separatist movement seeking an independent Kurdish state in southeast Turkiye, is on the list of suspected extremist organizations banned by the UK.

“This activity has come about following a significant investigation and operation into activity we believe is linked to the terrorist group PKK," Acting Cmdr. Helen Flanagan said. “These are targeted arrests of those we suspect of being involved in terrorist activity linked to the group.”

Police were searching the Kurdish Community Center in the Haringey area of north London and seven other locations across the city.

Police said they didn't believe there was a threat to the public. (AP)

