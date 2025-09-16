Luxembourg City [Luxembourg] September 16 (ANI/WAM): Luxembourg intends to recognise the State of Palestine, Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel told a parliamentary commission on Monday.

According to local media, the final decision on recognition is expected to be taken later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York, in coordination with several other countries, including France and Belgium.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off More Than 200 Contractors Working on AI Projects Including Gemini and AI Overviews, Says Report.

The announcement comes after months of hesitation by Luxembourg's government and amid growing calls by European leaders for an end to Israel's war in Gaza, launched after the 7th October 2023 Hamas attack.

Local health officials report that more than 60,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict. Local health officials say over 60,000 Palestinians have died in the war. European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera has called Israel's actions in Gaza genocide.

Also Read | AI Sex Video Blackmail Scam: 10 Malaysian Politicians Receive Emails Threatening To Leak Their Deepfake Porn Videos Unless USD 1,00,000 Paid; Police To Seek Google's Help in Probe.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU executive would take a harder stance toward Israel over the war, pausing payments to the country and sanctioning what she called "extremist ministers" and violent settlers.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted to endorse a declaration that contains "tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps" toward a two-state solution in the region ahead of its meeting on 22nd September. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)