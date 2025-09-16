Kuala Lumpur, September 16: At least 10 politicians in Malaysia have reportedly become targets of a shocking AI sex video blackmail scam, where cybercriminals threatened to leak deepfake pornographic clips featuring their faces unless they paid USD 100,000. The victims include senior figures such as Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, former economy minister Rafizi Ramli, and several MPs and state leaders. Police have launched a probe and confirmed that they will seek Google’s help to trace the source of the emails.

According to The Straits Times report, the blackmail emails were sent via Gmail and included QR codes for payment transfers, raising concerns over a sophisticated cybercrime operation. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, himself a target, warned that those responsible could face up to two years in prison under Malaysian law. He described the incident as not just an attack on individual lawmakers but also a direct threat to the country’s democratic institutions. Malaysia Gas Pipeline Blast: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Petrol Station After Explosion in Puchong, Terrifying Videos Surface.

Investigation Launched After Malaysia Politicians Threatened with AI Porn Clips

Kerajaan mengambil maklum laporan mengenai beberapa wakil rakyat menerima emel berunsur ugutan yang disertakan dengan tangkap layar (“screenshot”) video palsu berasaskan kecerdasan buatan (“AI”). Emel tersebut mengugut untuk menyebarkan video palsu berkenaan sekiranya penerima… pic.twitter.com/cu5lCafZlO — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) September 14, 2025

The list of affected politicians is extensive, with names such as Subang MP Wong Chen, Sungai Petani MP Taufiq Johari, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli, Selangor executive councillors Najwan Halimi and Fahmi Ngah, Senator Manolan Mohamad, and Kulim assemblyman Wong Chia Zen among those identified. CNA reported that Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Chan Foong Hin, Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, and Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan also received the extortion threats. Victims were quick to deny any involvement in the fabricated videos, calling the scam a malicious attempt to damage reputations. Malaysia Day 2025 Date: Know History And Significance Of The Day That Marks The Anniversary Of The Signing Of The Malaysia Agreement.

Several lawmakers have publicly voiced their fear and anger. Veteran MP Wong Chen said he had “never felt less safe as a legislator” in his 13 years of service, while opposition MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan warned that more parliamentarians may have been targeted without realising it yet. Authorities confirmed receiving four police reports from three MPs and a senator, with investigations ongoing.

