Washington, November 4: As uncertainty prevails over who would be the next US President, former US assistant treasury secretary Paul Craig Roberts on Wednesday said that the mail-in votes are likely to favour Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Roberts told Sputnik that while the vote count is still ongoing in the US Presidential election, mail-in voting on such a big scale provides many opportunities for deception. Also Read | US Election 2020 Results: Race to White House Enters Uncharted Territory; Joe Biden and Donald Trump Gear Up for Legal Battle.

"Mail-in votes will probably favour Biden. Polls indicated that Democrats were using mail-in voting more heavily... Mail-in voting on such a large scale opens many avenues for fraud, but fraud is not always easy to prove," he said.

The US Presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Biden is ahead of the US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213.

While Biden needs 43 votes more to clinch the White House, President Trump needs to secure 57 more to win a second term as the commander-in-chief.

"Wisconsin and Michigan are the crucial states for Trump. To reach 270 Electoral College votes, Trump needs to win Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. Currently, he is leading in those states," Roberts said. Also Read | US Election 2020: Nevada Suspends Updating Presidential Election Results Till Thursday Morning.

He further told Sputnik that he was surprised that President Trump's lead in Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared between late last night and this morning.

Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted, which would delay the declaration of results.

