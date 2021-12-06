New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Commemorating 50 years of friendship between India and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is looking forward to continuing working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties.

"Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continue working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties," PM Modi tweeted.

During PM Modi's Bangladesh visit in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 06, 1971. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, MEA said.

The Maitri Diwas is being commemorated in 18 countries around the world apart from in Dhaka and Delhi. These countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA.

The holding of Maitri Diwas is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices. (ANI)

