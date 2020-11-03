London [UK], November 3 (ANI): UK citizens feel that the 2020 presidential elections in the US would affect potential trade agreement between London and Washington, YouGov polling company said on Tuesday.

According to Sputnik, as the United Kingdom prepares to exit the European Union, it is involved in negotiating separate trade deals with other countries, including the US.

"New YouGov data shows that six in 10 (59 per cent) Brits believe the election will have either a great impact or fair amount of impact on any potential deal. Those who would prefer President [Donald] Trump to be re-elected are more likely than those who favour Joe Biden to believe the result will affect the arrangement (72 per cent vs 64 per cent). Overall, only one in five (20 per cent) believe that it won't," the pollster said in a statement.

With regard to which presidential candidate the UK would secure the best trade deal with, 28 per cent preferred Biden while 23 per cent preferred incumbent President Trump while 28 per cent Brits said that it would not make a real difference, according to a tweet by the Pollster. (ANI)

