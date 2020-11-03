The US Presidential Elections 2020 are underway as President Donald Trump fights against his Democratic rival Joe Biden. And while all eyes are on who will win, with political analysts and veteran try to gauge in whose favour will Americans vote, a prediction has come in from Russian zoo. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a favour from the Siberian brown bear and Siberian tiger in here. A brown bear, white Bengal tiger and another Siberian tiger were given two watermelons with faces of Joe Biden and Donald Trump engraved on them. While one of the tigers chose Trump, the other two took interest in watermelon carved with Biden's face. Electoral College Map 2020 Projection: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? State-Wise Prediction of US Election Results by '538 Polls'.

Buyan, a male brown bear in this zoo in Siberia was right about predicting Donald Trump's victory back in 2016. But this time he favoured his rival Biden. When two watermelons were placed in front of him, he examined them and chose the one with Joe Biden's face. He took it away and made it its food! In the case of a Bengal tiger, he took the Trump watermelon and pawed it down. Next, a white Bengal tiger took interest watermelon with Joe Biden's face and later pushed away the one with Donald Trump's engraving. Now with voting ongoing, everyone is gearing up for the result day.

Watch Video of The Animals Making US President Predictions:

Not sure, if these animal's choices would affect the results in any way. But if you believe in such oracles and predictions, did you know The Simpsons too had predicted Donald Trump as US president much before 2016? It is said to be one of the most-anticipated US Elections and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was leading against President Donald Trump in most of the national and state-level polls. Now it remains to be seen who takes the final coveted position of 46th President of United States.

