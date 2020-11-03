New Delhi, November 3: Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of incumbent US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday shocked many when he shared a map of the world shaded in red, the Republican party's colour, to indicate that his father was headed towards victory in US presidential election 2020. In the map, shared by Donald Trump Jr, India, China and Mexico were in blue, the Democratic party's colour. Catch Live Updates on US Presidential Election 2020.

Along with the map, Trump Jr tweeted: "Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE (sic)." At the time of publishing this report, his tweet had been retweeted close to 15,000 times and liked by over 45,000 people on Twitter. His tweet came a few hours after polls opened across the United States for the presidential election 2020. Electoral College Map 2020 Projection: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? State-Wise Prediction of US Election Results.

Donald Trump Jr Tweets World Map in Red to Indicate His Father's Win in US Presidential Election:

Trump, who is seeking his second term, is trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 7.2 per cent according to the latest aggregation of major polls by RealClear Politics. Trump and Biden have already voted under the early voting procedure. More than 98 million ballots have already been cast in the early voting, according to the latest tally from the US Elections Project.

Besides the Trump-Biden race, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for grab. More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, will also be contested.

