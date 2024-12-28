Port Louis [Mauritius], December 28 (ANI): Mauritius flag will be flown at half mast on all government buildings until sunset on Saturday as a mark of respect to India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Mauritius Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement.

In a statement, Mauritius Prime Minister's Office said, "Following the passing away of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the public is hereby informed that the Mauritius Flag will be flown at half-mast on all Government buildings until sunset today Saturday 28 December 2024, the day of his funeral.mast."

"An appeal is also made to the private sector for all flags to be flown at half-mast," it added.

Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful, arrived in Delhi to attend the funeral of Manmohan Singh, according to sources.

On Friday, Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam visited India's High Commission in Port Louis and signed the Condolence Book opened in memory of Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Mauritius stated, "Hon'ble Dr. @PmRamgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, visited the @HCI_PortLouis and signed the Condolence Book opened in memory of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India."

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/1872657770929074567

Navin Ramgoolam recalled his first meeting with Manmohan Singh. Calling former PM "gentleman politician and eminent economist," Ramgoolam said Manmohan Singh's humility, integrity and calmness will be remembered forever.

In a post on Facebook, Ramgoolam stated, "It is with profound sadness that I have just learnt of the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. I first met him when I was Leader of the opposition and he came to Mauritius on an official visit, prior to the 2005 election."

"Dr. Manmohan Singh was a gentleman politician and an eminent economist, who transformed India's economic landscape. His humility, integrity & calmness will always be remembered. On behalf of the people of Mauritius & that of my Government, I present our sincere condolences to his family & close ones," he added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments on Thursday, was cremated today with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

Manmohan Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

