New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and his spouse Veena Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The visit will begin with their arrival in Mumbai on September 9, followed by engagements in the city. On September 10, the delegation will travel to Varanasi to continue the programme. On September 11, the Prime Minister will hold a call with the Indian Foreign Secretary and meet the Prime Minister of India.

Programmes are scheduled in Varanasi and Ayodhya on September 12, followed by engagements in Dehradun on September 13 and 14, and a visit to Tirupati on September 15. Later that day, the delegation will arrive in Delhi to continue the official programme.

On September 16, the Mauritian Prime Minister and his spouse will lay wreaths at Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal, visit the New Parliament Building, and hold calls with the President and a Cabinet Minister. The visit will conclude with their departure from Delhi, according to the MEA.

This marks the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his current term. He had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

During the visit, Prime Minister Ramgoolam will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu to further the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two countries. He will also attend a business event in Mumbai.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties. As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds an important place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy,' and is a key partner in the Global South.

The visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India, following the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Mauritius in March 2025, aims to advance the strong and enduring bonds between the two nations, the MEA release said. (ANI)

