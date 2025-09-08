New Delhi, September 8: Viber app is a messaging and communication platform which has reportedly gained popularity after the Government of Nepal banned major social media services in the country. The decision reportedly followed a meeting attended by the Communication and Information Technology Minister, regulatory officials, and telecom operators, addressing the issue of social media platforms operating without registration.

The ban is imposed on major global social media platforms, including Meta-owned Facebook, Alphabet services, X (Twitter), Reddit, LinkedIn, and more. Officials had earlier warned that platforms avoiding compliance would gradually face service suspensions. Nepal is also witnessing widespread unrest as thousands of protesters erupt in Kathmandu. Protestors have gathered to oppose the government’s recent move to block leading social media platforms. Demonstrations in the city have reportedly escalated, with clashes breaking out between protestors and police. Gen Z Protest Over Social Media Ban in Nepal: Thousands Protest in Kathmandu After Government Blocks Major Social Media Platforms, PM K P Sharma Oli Defends Decision (Watch Videos).

Amid these protests and restrictions, Viber is reportedly gaining momentum among users in Nepal as an alternative communication platform. The platform, which is said to be available in the country, is reportedly witnessing an increase in downloads and usage. As per a report of Kathmandu Post, a large number of Nepali users turned to Viber, owned by Japan’s Rakuten. By Thursday evening, the surge in downloads reportedly caused difficulties on Google’s Play Store, which struggled to manage the unexpected traffic. Nepal Social Media Ban: 1 Killed, Dozens Injured in ‘Gen Z’ Protest As Police Use Teargas, Rubber Bullets To Disperse Demonstrators (Watch Videos).

What Is Viber App?

Viber is a calling and messaging app. It ensures privacy by offering built-in end-to-end encryption across personal chats, one-on-one calls, and even group conversations. The platform provides multiple features, including sending text messages, photos, videos, files, as well as quick voice and instant video messages. Viber supports group chats and calls, and also offers disappearing messages with a self-destruct timer for security. To make conversations more fun, Viber offers a wide collection of stickers and GIFs.

