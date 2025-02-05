The 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference was held in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, highlighted the growing cooperation between India and the Arab world while announcing the organisation of the 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference in New Delhi.

The event was organised by the MEA in collaboration with the League of Arab States, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Association of Arab Universities. The conference was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"Further strengthening cooperation between India & the Arab world. 1st India Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference organised by @MEAIndia in collaboration with @arableague_gs, @ugc_india & Association of Arab Universities, took place in New Delhi today. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda inaugurated the event," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

It added, "Delegates from Arab countries, along with representatives from Indian universities participated in the conference, which provides a platform for further exchange of ideas in the field of higher education."

Meanwhile, Kirti Vardhan Singh said that he was "pleased" to deliver an address at the conference and highlighted the cooperation between India and the Arab nations.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to deliver the keynote address at the 1st India-Arab Universities' Presidents' Conference held today in New Delhi."

He added, "Highlighted the strong cooperation between India and the Arab countries and how this two-day conference will further strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of higher education."

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations with the Arab world and these relations date back to ancient times. There are important Indian investments in countries stretching from Oman and Saudi Arabia to Egypt, Sudan and beyond, according to the Indian Embassy in Egypt.

There have been cultural ties with the region throughout history. Much of our external trade passes along the Suez Canal, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. India's total bilateral trade with the Arab countries is over USD 180 billion and the region is home to 7 million Indians and caters to 60 per cent of our crude oil imports. (ANI)

