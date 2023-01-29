Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): The Memphis Police Department announced on Saturday the deactivation of the 'Scorpion Unit' to which the police officers belonged who reportedly were involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man earlier this month, who later died due to injuries.

In a release, the Memphis Police Department announced that it is in the best interest of people for the unit to be dissolved as it is important to restore peace in neighbourhoods, according to The Hill.

Also Read | Bangladeshi Boy Ends Up in Malaysia After Hiding Himself in Shipping Container in Chittagong While Playing Hike and Seek With Friends.

"In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit," the department wrote in a release.

It was stated that all officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with the decision.

Also Read | Goodyear Layoffs: Tire and Rubber Company To Cut 500 Jobs as Part of Cost-Cutting Exercise.

The announcement came at a time when the department released the body camera footage showing the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis.

Protesters marched and rallied across the United States on Saturday, showcasing rage one day after the video of Tyre Nichols' horrific police beating in Memphis was released. The city of Memphis on Friday (local time) released four videos that show police officers kicking and beating Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, The New York Times reported.

Memphis civic leaders and the family of Nichols have asked people to protest peacefully, as per The New York Times report. US President Joe Biden joined their call in a statement on Thursday afternoon. The police department in New York City in a statement said that officials were preparing for the possibility of protests.

Calling for "justice" for her son, RowVaughn Wells, Nichols's mother, said Friday that the five officers had "disgraced" their families, but that she would also pray for them, the New York Times reported.

Nichols, who was pulled out of his car by officers, can be heard saying, "I'm just trying to go home," and at one point he repeatedly screams, "Mom, Mom, Mom."

Nichols was hospitalized after the arrest on January 7 and died three days later due to injuries, according to police. Five officers have been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, according to The New York Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)