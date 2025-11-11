Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Moscow [Russia], November 11 (ANI): The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) and the TV BRICS International Media Network have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at expanding the global footprint of Russian education and strengthening international ties, particularly among BRICS and partner nations.

The agreement was formalised by MGIMO Rector Academician Anatoly Torkunov and Chairman of TV BRICS Ivan Polyakov.

Under the pact, both institutions will collaborate on joint media and educational initiatives, promote scientific and cultural projects, co-host academic conferences, and facilitate networking between expert and professional communities.

A key focus will be the promotion of the Russian language and educational opportunities abroad, as reported by TV BRICS.

Rector Torkunov said the collaboration would enhance MGIMO's engagement with BRICS+ countries and amplify the university's global visibility.

"We have maintained a long-standing partnership with TV BRICS, and this agreement will create new momentum for joint projects that contribute to a balanced representation of Russia and BRICS nations in global media," he noted.

He added that the initiative would offer MGIMO students and faculty fresh avenues for international exposure.

Polyakov highlighted that TV BRICS works with over 30 leading academic and scientific institutions across Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Iran and other countries.

These include members of the BRICS Network University, the Indian Association of Russian Language and Literature Teachers, Brazil's International Cooperation Group of Universities, the State of Rio de Janeiro's Education Ministry, as well as the Education Ministries of Cuba.

TV BRICS supports several university-driven international events.

In 2024 and 2025, it will serve as co-organiser and media partner for the BRICS Countries Culture and Traditions Festival for school children, held at MGIMO.

Through its flagship education initiative, "Modern Russian," the network conducts language-learning and cultural outreach across more than 150 countries, including virtual linguistic and cultural exchanges with students from BRICS universities.

MGIMO, the Russian Foreign Ministry's flagship university, offers 115 bachelor's and master's programmes across 20 disciplines and teaches 56 foreign languages, over half of them from Asia.

The institution hosts 14 research centres, publishes 16 academic journals, and is part of the Priority 2030 state initiative to advance world-class research in humanities and social sciences. (ANI)

