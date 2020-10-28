Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday after his visit to India for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

In a tweet, Pompeo thanked Sri Lankan officials for a warm welcome and said he was excited to be at Colombo.

"Thank you for the warm welcome, @USAmbSLM. I'm excited to be here in Colombo. I'm proud of the work @USEmbSL does to strengthen our ties with the government, businesses, and people of Sri Lanka and look forward to expanding on those efforts during my visit," he said.

Last week, US State Department Morgan Ortagus said that Pompeo will travel to Colombo to underscore the commitment of the United States to a "partnership with a strong, sovereign" Sri Lanka and to advance our common goals for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

