Manila [Philippines], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the growing bilateral cooperation and opportunities in various sectors like commerce, defence, technology and culture.

In a post on X, Margherita stated, "Had an excellent meeting with H.E. @SecManalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines. Discussed the growing bilateral cooperation and opportunities in areas of commerce, defence, technology, culture and people-to-people ties between India and the Philippines."

Also Read | TikTok Ban: List of Countries Where ByteDance's Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1879397538517962792

On January 14, Pabitra Margherita called on Philippines President Bongbong Marcos, He expressed gratitude to Marcos for his support for a "stronger" India-Philippines partnership as the two nations will mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.

Also Read | Yoon Suk Yeol Detained: Impeached South Korean President Taken to Detention Centre After Questioning Over His Imposition of Martial Law.

"Delighted to call on the President of the Republic of the Philippines H.E @bongbongmarcos Grateful to his valuable support for a stronger India-Philippines partnership as our countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations," he posted on X.

During his visit, he also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Philippines and appreciated their contributions in fostering strong cultural and people-to-people ties between two nations.

In a post on X, Pabitra Margherita stated, "Had the pleasure of meeting with members of the Indian Diaspora in the Philippines. Appreciated their contributions in fostering strong cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the Philippines."

He commenced his official visit to the Philippines by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and interacting with the students and Principal of Miriam College on Tuesday (local time).

Taking to X, he stated, "Commenced my official visit to the Philippines with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi @MiriamCollege in Manila. Pleased to interact with Mrs Laura Quiambao-del Rosario, President of the college."

MoS Pabitra Margherita is on an official visit to the Philippines, Palau and Micronesia from January 14 to 21, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

On January 16, at the invitation of the Palau government, Margherita will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. and will also meet with Palau's leadership to discuss development projects undertaken by India in the country.

This marks Whipps Jr's second term as the president of the Republic of Palau. On January 18, Margherita will travel to Micronesia for the first-ever ministerial-level visit from India and will hold meetings with the leadership of Micronesia.

Following the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Papua New Guinea in 2023, Margherita's visit to Palau and FSM will continue India's engagement with the leadership of Pacific Island Countries (PICs), the MEA said in the statement.

According to the MEA, this visit is expected to strengthen India's partnership with the Philippines, Palau, and Micronesia, aligning with India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)