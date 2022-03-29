New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday met Bahraini Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and discussed bilateral relations and welfare of Indian community.

"Happy to receive H.E. Dr Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, MoFA, Bahrain. Discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and the welfare of the Indian community. Thanked Bahrain for taking care of the Indian community," tweeted Muraleedharan.

Also Read | Dmytro Khilyuk, Ukrainian Journalist, Abducted by Russian Forces: Media Watchdog.

He also received Bahrain's Instrument of Ratification of International Solar Alliance (ISA) from Dr Sheikh Abdullah. MOS thanked the Leadership and Government of Bahrain for taking excellent care of the Indian community, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Glad to receive an instrument of ratification from Bahrain for joining the International Solar Alliance. 86 countries including Bahrain have signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement so far," tweeted Muraleedharan.

Also Read | Taliban Prevents Beardless Government Employees’ Entry to Offices in Afghanistan.

India and Bahrain celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations in October 2021.

Both sides are looking forward to an early visit of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain to India.

Dr Sheikh Abdullah arrived in New Delhi on March 27 and is scheduled to depart today. He came to attend the fifth India - Bahrain Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

During the FOC, both delegations discussed all areas of bilateral cooperation and reviewed the progress made since the 3rd High Joint Commission meeting co-chaired by EAM and FM of Bahrain in April 2021 in New Delhi, read the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)