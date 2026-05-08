World News | Multiple Explosions Reported Near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island City in Southern Iran

Tehran [Iran], May 8 (ANI): Multiple explosions were reported near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Thursday (local time), according to several reports from Iranian state media, amid conflicting accounts over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to state media outlet Press TV, an explosion occurred at Bahman Pier in Qeshm during what it described as an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and "enemy forces".

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The report, citing local sources, added that multiple blasts were also heard near Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas, though no official confirmation has been issued regarding the cause.

Iran's state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) similarly reported that the explosion took place at Bahman Pier during clashes involving Iranian forces and unidentified hostile elements.

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The sites are a strategically vital maritime corridor for Iran's regional security posture and global energy flows, enabling significant leverage over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported that commercial sections of Bahman Pier in Qeshm were hit during the exchange of fire and also reported residents in Bandar Abbas heard several sounds resembling explosions near the city.

The incident has triggered a wave of claims and counterclaims in regional media.

According to Fars News Agency, some reports cited by international outlets suggested possible external involvement, including unverified allegations about the role of foreign actors.

However, other sources, including statements attributed to Israeli-linked outlets, denied any involvement in the explosions.

An Israeli source quoted by i24NEWS reportedly dismissed any connection to the incident.

In contrast, Fars News Agency, citing other sources, including an Israeli source, alleged the role of UAE fighter jets in bombing the area.

This comes days after Iran strongly denied allegations by the United Arab Emirates that it carried out missile attacks on civilian sites and facilities after recent drone and missile strikes on the emirate's Fujairah, a strategically vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern seaboard, while warning against any retaliatory measures from Emirati territory.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" involving the deployment of drones and missiles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)