Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar's Ministry of Health on Friday announced lifting of a stay-at-home order in 13 more towns as the places are witnessing fewer COVID-19 infections.

According to the ministry, the stay-at-home order will be lifted in the towns in Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay, Ayeyarwady regions and Kachin state on Saturday.

Also Read | 35 Female Afghan Footballers, Who Escaped Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover, Land in London.

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 516,770 in Myanmar with 624 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, according to the ministry.

The country recorded a daily test positivity rate of 2.82 per cent in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.The death toll has reached 19,000 on Friday after 11 more deaths were reported.

Also Read | South Korean Cafes, Restaurants to be Banned for Using Disposable Items.

A total of 489,140 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.32 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)