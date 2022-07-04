New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) IT industry body Nasscom on Monday said it has partnered with New South Wales government agency Investment NSW to organise a series of roadshows for Indian technology companies to highlight business and investment opportunities in Australia.

The roadshows, starting from Delhi, will position New South Wales as a gateway for serving the broader Australian market and bring forth some of its unique offerings in terms of market size, location advantage, technology and innovation quotient and availability of skilled workforce, National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said in a statement

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: Multiple People Shot at During Fourth of July Parade in United States; Here’s What We Know So Far.

The six cities roadshows, aimed primarily towards the Indian technology SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), will help raise awareness on how to establish and grow one's business while engaging with key stakeholders and leveraging the local ecosystem.

"NSW and its capital Sydney are considered the hub of financial technology in Australia. Investment NSW is here to help not only NSW businesses with market entry into India but also facilitate opportunities for Indian businesses in NSW, Australia. Partnering up with NASSCOM for these roadshows will hopefully encourage aspiring tech entrepreneurs in both countries to take the leap into another exciting market," Investment NSW Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner Vish Padmanabhan said.

Also Read | Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Authorities to Withdraw Material Disrespecting Hindu Gods.

US and UK continue to be two of the largest markets for Indian IT industry. As part of the shared goal with the Indian government, Nasscom is focussing on creating suitable platforms to explore opportunities in "high potential but under-penetrated markets".

Meanwhile, there is momentum in the Australia-India strategic partnership with the recently signed Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement in April 2022. The agreement is expected to strengthen the relation between the two countries by creating newer opportunities for workers and businesses, the statement said.

"Australia is not only an early adopter of technology but also home to some of the world's largest and most innovative corporations. India tech players have been investing hugely in acquiring newer capabilities both organically and inorganically and more so after the pandemic. India's innovative capabilities, digital talent, scale and Australian cutting edge technologies can together solve some of the most complex global issues," Nasscom vice president and head global trade Shivendra Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)