According to Media reports, 5 people were killed and several more were injured in a shooting on Monday at July 4th parade in Highland Park in United State's Illinois. The incident took place when the Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly stopped after an unidentified man fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off.

As per local media reports, an unidentified man wearing a "large, yellow, army-style backpack" opened fire at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

A shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb Highland Park, the Lake County Sheriff's office said https://t.co/dRtybG4Yju pic.twitter.com/Pdh1kCkfKV — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2022

Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video. pic.twitter.com/nUFRElrVZi — eNreeKaii (@Ri_Kayyy) July 4, 2022

Some posts on social media said that four people died in the firing. While there is no official confirmation or comment from the police, the cops have urged people at the parade scene to disburse as it was not safe to be there.

US Rep. Brad Schneider took to Twitter and said offered condolences to the family and loved ones. He also offered prayers for the injured.

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

"We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor," Schneider said.

