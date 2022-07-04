Mumbai, July 4: According to Media reports, 5 people were killed and several more were injured in a shooting on Monday at July 4th parade in Highland Park in United State's Illinois. The incident took place when the Highland Park Fourth of July parade was suddenly stopped after an unidentified man fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off.

As per local media reports, an unidentified man wearing a "large, yellow, army-style backpack" opened fire at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Check tweet:

Some posts on social media said that four people died in the firing. While there is no official confirmation or comment from the police, the cops have urged people at the parade scene to disburse as it was not safe to be there.

US Rep. Brad Schneider took to Twitter and said offered condolences to the family and loved ones. He also offered prayers for the injured.

Check tweet:

"We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor," Schneider said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2022 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).