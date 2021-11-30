Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO foreign ministers call on Russia to "stop escalation" on the borders with Ukraine, to show transparency, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said following the first day of the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Riga.

"We call on Russia to stop escalation on the Ukrainian borders and be transparent in its military activities," he said.

Stoltenberg, however, noted the importance of preserving dialogue.

"We also believe that dialogue is vital. Unfortunately, Russia has recently decided to cut diplomatic ties with NATO. We call on Russia to reverse this decision," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

