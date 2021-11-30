Mumbai, November 30: In yet another horrifying incident of gun violence in the United States, A 19-year-old Kerala girl was allegedly shot dead in Montgomery, the capital of Alabama in the United States. The incident took place on Monday when the victim was asleep in her house and bullets from the upper floor allegedly penetrated through the ceiling and struck her. The victim died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, a native of Thiruvalla in Kerala. As per the reports, Mariam's family had moved to the US four months ago and she has two siblings, Basil and Bimal. In the meantime, The Montgomery police department has initiated a probe into the matter. Steps are being taken to take the body back to Kerala after completing legal formalities. Indian-Origin Techie and Travel Blogger Anjali Ryot from US Among 2 Foreigners Killed in Drug-Gang Shootout in Mexico.

Fr Johnson Pappachan, of Malankara Orthodox Church Diocese of South-West America, in a release, said that Mariam Susan Mathew sustained bullets from the gun of an occupant on the upper floor of her apartment building. She was declared dead on the scene, indianexpress.com reported.

