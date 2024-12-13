Nepali COAS General Ashok Raj Sigdel planting a tree at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi (Photo/ X@adgpi)

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army visited the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi and planted a tree to commemorate the lasting ties between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

The details were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army in a post on X.

"Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy, was briefed on the recent initiatives being undertaken by the #IndianArmy including construction of the state of the art 'Thal Sena Bhavan'.

#COAS also planted a Tree at #ManekshawCentre, #NewDelhi to commemorate the everlasting friendship between the #IndianArmy and the #NepaliArmy."

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, commenced his official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence relations between Nepal and India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit is set to run from December 11 to December 14, 2024, and aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration between the two nations.

The visit by Nepal's Chief of the Army Staff comes days after the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Nepal from November 20 to November 24, upon the invitation of Nepal's Army Chief Sigdel.

General Dwivedi was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by the President of Nepal during his visit.

The practice follows a seven-decade-old tradition of conferring Army Chiefs of each other's country with the honorary title. Commander-in-Chief General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to be decorated with the title in 1950.

The strong relations between Nepal and the Indian Army have been further cemented via the Gurkha Regiment. Currently, over 30,000 Gurkha soldiers from Nepal are serving in the Indian Army.

These bonds of friendship are also strengthened by regular exchanges at high levels between India and Nepal.

These frequent high-level visits and exchanges have added momentum to the bilateral partnerships and helped the leadership to review at regular intervals the entire gamut of the relation. (ANI)

