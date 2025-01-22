Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) For the first time in the country's history, a man in Nepal has been sentenced to three months imprisonment for a derogatory comment against the Dalit community on social media.

The Surkhet District Court in Karnali province sent Tarka Bahadur Singh, a teacher and resident of Mahabu rural municipality, to three months in jail and also fined him Nepalese Rs 30,000 for a comment directed against the Dalit community on Facebook, court officials said.

Activists of the Dalit community had registered a case against Singh. The verdict was issued by a single bench of district justice Deepak Dhakal.

This is for the first time that a court in Nepal has issued a jail sentence and fine against those making derogatory comments against the Dalit community on social media.

