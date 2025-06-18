Kathmandu, Jun 18 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Nepalese nationals residing in Israel and Iran or planning to travel to these or other West Asian countries.

The advisory urged Nepalese nationals currently in Israel or Iran to remain indoors or in bunkers, stepping out only at designated times and locations, with their safety being the highest priority.

Also Read | Zagreb: PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Gift From Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar Written by Croatian Missionary in 1790 (See Pic).

Those in Israel were also urged to follow the safety standards issued by the Israeli government while travelling and keep in regular touch with the Nepalese embassy and the Nepalese community.

They have also been advised to register themselves and complete online forms provided by the consular office or Nepalese embassy to facilitate assistance or rescue in case of any emergency.

Also Read | Operation Sindhu: World Applauds India's Evacuation Efforts As Kashmiri Students Fly Home From War-Hit Iran; From Vande Bharat to Indravati a Look at India's Rescue Missions.

There are currently 5,500 Nepalese nationals in Israel and around a dozen Nepalese residing in Iran, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)