Kathmandu, Aug 30 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,221 new infections, taking the country's total count to 38,561.

During a regular press briefing, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said the country's death toll jumped to 221 after 14 more people died due to COVID-19.

The country's death toll has doubled in just two weeks due to a surge in cases.

According to the spokesperson, there are currently 17,518 corona active COVID-19 patients in the country.

