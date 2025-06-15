Kathmandu, Jun 15 (PTI) All Nepalese citizens in Israel and Iran are safe, the Foreign Ministry here said on Sunday, amid the latest escalation of conflict between the two countries.

In a press release, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said there are currently 5,500 Nepalese nationals in Israel and 12 in Iran, and all of them are safe.

In a telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba instructed Nepal's envoys in Tel Aviv and Doha to keep in high priority the security of the Himalayan nation's citizens.

She also asked them to keep in touch with the citizens residing in these countries, taking into consideration the latest development of incidents in Israel and Iran, according to the press release.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion early Friday, targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military infrastructure. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, which has threatened even greater force after some Iranian missiles struck buildings in the heart of the country.

Deuba instructed Nepalese citizens there to keep themselves updated about the latest situation and safety advisories.

“Nepal government is closely watching the latest development of incidents between Israel and Iran, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure the safety of the Nepalese nationals,” reads the press release.

The ministry also requested Nepalese nationals in the two countries to contact the diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Doha if required.

