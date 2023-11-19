Kathmandu, Nov 19 (PTI) Chhath Festival, dedicated to the Sun God, was observed across Nepal, mainly by people in the southern plains on Sunday.

During the four-day festival, offerings are made to the rising and setting Sun.

The four-day Chhath Puja began on November 17. During the festival, devotees fast and gather on the banks of rivers and ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.

The fast is observed by women and they worship the Sun God for good health and long life of husband, children and well-being of family on the occasion.

Meanwhile, President Ram Chandra Paudel visited Gaurighat and Kamalpokhari in the capital to offer prayers on the occasion of the Chhath festival on Sunday. A large number of people had gathered to offer prayer on the occasion.

Earlier, Poudel extended best wishes saying that the festival would help end existing discriminations, anomalies and aberrations prevailing in Nepali society and promote a feeling of national unity among all the people.

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in neighbouring India's Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to Sun God, which people believe sustains life on the earth.

