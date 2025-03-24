Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited on Sunday, together with Defence Minister Israel Katz, the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) absorption and selection base for new inductees in Tel Hashomer, where they met with recruits for the Armoured Corps.

At the beginning of the visit, the Prime Minister met with the recruits in the military chain before they put on their uniforms. Afterwards, he and the Minister of Defence held a discussion with the new recruits, and answered their questions on various topics, including the war in various arenas and regarding combat service in the IDF.

"I am here visiting the IDF with soldiers who are enlisting in the Armoured Corps today," said Netanyahu. "This has an integral part, a critical part, in our war on seven fronts, the War of Rebirth, in which we are winning."

"We win because we understand that in order to defeat our enemies, those who are closing in on us, we break through them with overwhelming ground force, in addition to the excellent work of the Air Force, Intelligence, Navy, and of course the Infantry." (ANI/TPS)

