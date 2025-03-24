Giza, March 24: Could a vast underground city lie hidden beneath Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza, holding the secrets of an ancient civilization? A team of Italian and Scottish researchers claim to have uncovered the legendary Halls of Amenti, a fabled subterranean chamber, using advanced radar technology. Their findings suggest an extensive network of hidden rooms and wells stretching thousands of feet underground. However, leading archaeologists, including Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass, have dismissed the claims as “fake news.”

The controversial discovery, led by researchers from Italy’s University of Pisa and Scotland’s University of Strathclyde, is based on Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology. According to a New York Post report, the team claims to have identified five hidden structures inside the Pyramid of Khafre, along with pathways leading deep underground. These tunnels, they suggest, may connect to larger chambers and wells stretching over 6,500 feet across and 2,000 feet below the surface. Using satellite imaging, the scientists have created a rough 3D model of what they believe is an underground network beneath the ancient pyramids. Did MrBeast Rent Giza Pyramids for 100 Hours? This Is What Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism Has To Say Amid Rumours of American YouTuber Getting Access to the Iconic Location.

Despite these bold claims, the research has not been peer-reviewed, raising doubts within the archaeological community. Egypt’s former Minister of Antiquities, Dr Zahi Hawass, has outright rejected the findings, calling them “completely wrong” and dismissing the radar technology used as unreliable. Other experts, including radar specialist Lawrence Conyers, argue that current technology cannot produce such detailed imaging of underground structures. Some researchers acknowledge that smaller structures may exist beneath Giza but suggest they could be remnants of earlier civilisations rather than an undiscovered city. Saudi Arabia Officially Joins BRICS; Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and UAE Also Confirm Their Joining.

The findings have nonetheless reignited interest in Egyptian myths about the Halls of Amenti, which some believe contain the fabled Hall of Records—a lost archive of ancient knowledge hidden beneath the Great Pyramid or the Sphinx. Project spokesperson Nicole Ciccolo suggested that the underground layout strongly correlates with descriptions found in ancient texts. While the claims remain unverified, the researchers plan further investigations, leaving the world to wonder: Could history’s greatest secrets still be buried beneath Giza?

