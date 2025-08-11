Tel Aviv [Israel], August 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with US President Donald Trump.

The two discussed Israel's plans to take over the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to end the war, according to the Israeli government's plan, by releasing the hostages and defeating Hamas.

Also Read | US-Russia Summit: Ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Meet in Alaska, Vice President JD Vance Says 'America Seeking Ukrainian Conflict End on Current Frontlines'.

The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his "steadfast support for Israel since the beginning of the war." (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)