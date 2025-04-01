By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Netherlands is looking to conclude negotiations on its strategic partnership with India hopefully "before this summer," Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on Tuesday, emphasising that both countries have much to offer each other.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Discusses Antarctica Cooperation, Trade With 'Important Partner' Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (See Pics and Video).

Speaking to ANI during his official visit to India, Veldkamp underscored the importance of his trip, highlighting shifting global dynamics such as the changing approach of the new US administration, the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war, and the crucial role of the Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the Dutch foreign minister held delegation-level talks during which the two leaders discussed the deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Also Read | Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font Asks PM Narendra Modi Meaning of Ashok Chakra, He Explains.

Reflecting on his meeting with S. Jaishankar, the Dutch minister said, "I greatly value the warm welcome from the Indian Foreign Minister and find it crucial for a European country like mine to engage with India and learn from its views on the world."

"These are very important days and weeks in global history, you see a new US administration relating to the world in different terms than we are used to. We see the war, Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine, going on, but also seeing diplomatic efforts being taken place to end that war. We see the point of gravity economically, but also politically, in many ways, shifting more to the south and definitely to the east of the Global Map," Veldkamp said.

The two countries are also working to upgrade their ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

The minister, in this regard, said, "We still have to work out exactly and negotiate what the strategic partnership between the Netherlands and India will be. But I'm optimistic that we'll be able to conclude that before the summer."

The Dutch foreign minister underscored the rarity of such strategic partnerships, emphasizing the mutual benefits for both nations.

He noted that India stands to benefit from the Netherlands' role as a key European Union member, an active NATO participant, and a strong player in the Transatlantic Alliance.

With India aiming to become a global semiconductor hub, the minister pointed out that Dutch companies, universities, and research institutes--already engaged in cooperation with Indian counterparts--can play a crucial role in this ambition.

"We can offer each other many things. We are number seven in the world on the innovation ranking. We have technology in the field of water, of food security, of healthcare, but also, for example, in semiconductor machinery production," he said.

Concerning the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, the minister underscored that there's a willingness for trusted partners, such as India and the European Union to work together and come to a conclusion.

"Well, also Indian negotiators are known as being very tough, and the European ones too... we can be predictable and reliable partners to each for each other," he said.

"You've seen recently the visit by the European Commission, here to India, many commissions came here also to each have their meetings with their counterparts. I think this was a very important step, and it so it shows to what extent India is seen as a strategic partner for European countries and for the European continent as a whole," he added.

Veldkamp also addressed concerns over potential unilateral tariff actions from Washington that could impact both the European Union and India.

On cooperation between India and the EU to counter such measures, Veldkamp stated, "It's important to compare notes between the EU, EU Member States, and India on these matters that affect all of us. As a trade nation, we believe international trade is vital for prosperity. Tariffs infringe on that and will ultimately harm the American consumer due to the inflationary pressures they create."

He stressed the importance of resolving these issues through dialogue rather than escalating tensions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)