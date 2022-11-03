A missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Seoul [South Korea], November 3 (ANI): North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two short-range ones toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

South Korea's military said the ICBM was launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 7:40 am. This latest launch marked the country's seventh firing of an ICBM in 2022, the report added.

Also Read | North Korea Fires Three Ballistic Missiles, Triggering Alert for Residents in Japan.

However, South Korea's defense source told Yonhap that Thursday's missile seems to have failed in normal flight.

"Our military has beefed up surveillance and vigilance while maintaining the readiness posture in close cooperation with the US," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Also Read | North Korea Supplying Russia With Significant Number of Artillery Shells, Says White House.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Media reports had said that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile .

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea's continuing missile launches are absolutely unacceptable.

"Today, North Korea conducted missile launches again. The continuing missile launches are inexcusable and absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said in a statement.

"Japan will continue to engage in necessary responses in a timely and appropriate manner, acting in cooperation with the US, the ROK, and other relevant countries," he added.

Initial reports said the first of the missiles had flown over the territory of Japan but Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada later clarified that the missile had not flown over its terrorist. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)