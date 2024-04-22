Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tokyo [Japan], April 22 (ANI): North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Monday, NHK World reported citing the Japanese Defence Ministry.

The Ministry announced on Monday afternoon, at 3:03 p.m. (local time) that North Korea launched at least one apparent ballistic missile.

According to Japanese government sources, the projectile fell likely outside the country's Exclusive Economic Zone in the Sea of Japan, NHK World reported.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said at 3:04 p.m. (local time) that North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

This is North Korea's fourth ballistic missile launch this year, or possibly its fourth possible launch since April 2.

In order to obtain information and verify any damage, the Japanese government has dispatched an emergency team of officials to the task force established at the prime minister's office crisis centre.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

