Tel Aviv, April 22: The Israeli military said on Monday that the head of its intelligence corps has resigned over Hamas' October 7 attack.

Aharon Haliwa, the head of Israel's military intelligence, becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down over the failures surrounding Hamas' attack. Israel-Hamas War: 14 Palestinians Killed in Ongoing Israeli Military Operation in West Bank.

Haliwa had said in October that he shouldered the blame for not preventing the attack, which broke through Israel's vaunted defences. (AP)