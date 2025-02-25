New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) hosted an exhibition and panel discussion titled "The Never Ending Persecution of Minorities in Bangladesh," which highlighted the systemic discrimination and violence faced by religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh, according to a statement by the VIF.

A key highlight of the event was the attendance of India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, KC. The NSA visited the exhibition and attended the panel discussion, underscoring India's deep concern over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

The event, held at the VIF Auditorium in Delhi, brought together distinguished experts, diplomats, and journalists to discuss the urgent human rights crisis unfolding in Bangladesh. The panel featured Ambassador Satish Chandra, Former Deputy National Security Advisor and Vice Chairman, VIF; Ambassador Veena Sikri, Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh; Francois Gautier, Correspondent for Valeurs Actuelles; and Anirban Ganguly, Chairperson and Trustee of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, and it was chaired by Arvind Gupta, Director VIF, as per the statement.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the speakers, after which the focus shifted to the panel discussion. Each speaker provided critical insights into the historical and ongoing persecution of minorities in a highly Islamized Bangladesh, examining the socio-political and international dimensions of the crisis, the statement said.

The exhibition, curated by FACT (Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism) showcased compelling visual documentation of human rights violations, forced displacements, and attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Ahmadiyya Muslims in Bangladesh.

The exhibition aimed to raise awareness and encourage discourse on the urgent need for action. The exhibition and panel discussion highlighted Vivekananda International Foundation's commitment to advocate for human rights and foster meaningful discussions on regional security and minority rights, especially the rights of minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is seeking to strengthen its ties with India, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and reciprocal interest. Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Monday in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent comments that "there are anti-India remarks from Bangladesh."

"We have a clear decision that we want good working relations with India on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocal interest. We have no ambiguity about this", Touhid Hossain told the reporters. (ANI)

