Uvalde, May 25 (AP) A law enforcement official says all those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same classroom.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez tells CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. That's about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday's shooting.

Authorities say the 18-year-old shooter is also dead. (AP)

