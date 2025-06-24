Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Jun 24 (AP) A US citizen who was arrested in the Dominican Republic and faced deportation was found dead in her cell, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman, whose name was not released, had been arrested in April because she did not have any identification, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Migration. At the time, she had symptoms consistent with a psychotic disorder, the agency said.

Dominican officials said they contacted the US Embassy after they identified her last week with facial recognition technology.

It was not immediately known what caused her death. The migration agency said there were no signs of violence when they found her body on Monday. (AP)

