Mumbai, June 24: A cryptic prophecy by Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has stirred widespread anxiety across Japan and beyond. Known for her dream-based predictions, Tatsuki’s 2021 manga "The Future I Saw" contains a chilling forecast - a massive disaster will strike Japan on July 5, 2025. Though "The Future I Saw" offers no precise details, the warning has gone viral.

In "The Future I Saw", Ryo Tatsuki reportedly envisioned cities sinking into the sea, boiling ocean waters, and waves more destructive than the 2011 Tohoku tsunami. While not officially confirmed, the imagery has led many to speculate about a possible underwater explosion or volcanic eruption resulting in a mega-tsunami, particularly affecting southern Japan. Who Is ‘New Baba Vanga’ Ryo Tatsuki? What Is Her Prediction for July 2025, Prompting Tourists To Cancel Their Trips to Japan?.

Who Is Ryo Tatsuki, the New Baba Vanga?

Ryo Tatsuki is a manga artist who claims to receive visions of the future through dreams. Her past predictions, such as the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the deaths of Princess Diana and *Freddie Mercury, have lent weight to her cult following, though skeptics argue her forecasts are vague and open to interpretation.

Now dubbed the `“New Baba Vanga” by fans and media, Tatsuki’s name is trending across platforms as July 5 approaches. Whether her latest prophecy will prove accurate remains to be seen, but its influence is already being felt, fueling a climate of fear, fascination, and falling travel numbers. Baba Vanga’s 2025 World War Prophecy and Shocking Prediction Is Back in Focus Amid India-Pakistan Tension, What Did the Blind Mystic Predict?

New Baba Vanga and Impact of Her Prediction on Tourism

The impact on tourism has been immediate. According to reports, flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan dropped by 83% between late June and early July. Travel agencies are witnessing mass cancellations, with tourists citing fear over the prophecy, even in the absence of any scientific evidence or official alerts.

Japan authorities have responded with reassurances. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai has publicly urged citizens and travellers not to panic, stressing that no government agency has issued any warning of an impending disaster. He encouraged people to make travel decisions based on facts, not fear.

