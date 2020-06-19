World News | Oklahoma State Removing Name of Racist Ex-gov

Stillwater (US), Jun 15 (AP) Oklahoma State University's governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the school's Stillwater campus.

The move ends the school's affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to advance Jim Crow laws.

University President Burns Hargis sent a letter to the board of regents on Wednesday recommending that the school rename the building that pays homage to Oklahoma's ninth governor, William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray.

The vote will likely be a formality as the regents chairman, Tucker Link, joined Hargis in condemning the “Murray Hall” name. Link said Murray's racist ideology was a reflection of the time period.

The vote comes after a controversy involving the school's football team. Running back Chuba Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday that he may boycott the program after head coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump.

Gundy, who is white, apologized to his team on Tuesday. (AP)

