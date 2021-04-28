Quetta, Apr 28 (PTI) A police officer was killed and five others injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a roadside bomb in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happens as Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Quetta, the provincial capital, on a day's official visit.

A senior police official said the explosives were planted on a motorcycle parked near a road in Qilla Abdullah area and when the police vehicle passed from there, the explosives were detonated.

“One police official has been killed and five others injured, including two police officers," he said.

Last week, five people were killed and a dozen injured when a bomb blast took place in the parking lot of the four-star Serena Hotel in Quetta. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the blast.

In recent years, militants and separatists belonging to banned outfits have frequently targeted police and security forces and installations in terror attacks in Balochistan.

